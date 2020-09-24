Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Biome Technologies stock remained flat at $GBX 240 ($3.14) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.70. Biome Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

