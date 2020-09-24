BitBall Price Reaches $0.0032 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. BitBall has a market cap of $625,784.16 and approximately $555,001.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,690.84 or 0.99711284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.