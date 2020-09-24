Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,690.48

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $66,690.48 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,553,118 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

