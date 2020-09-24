BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 3.9% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $47,742.91 and approximately $175.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.01247043 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,602.12 or 0.99431646 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

