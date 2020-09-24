Bitcoiin (B2G) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $16,972.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.03239643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

