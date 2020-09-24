Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.35 million and $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.