Bitcore (BTX) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.75 million and $5,462.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.03252399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.65 or 0.02031449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00421329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00861351 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00516025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009617 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,417,142 coins and its circulating supply is 17,916,183 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

