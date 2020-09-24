BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) & Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Head to Head Contrast

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and BK Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.12 billion 0.82 $7.84 million $0.25 15.36 BK Technologies $40.10 million 0.97 -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than BK Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and BK Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 2.76% 9.26% 3.59% BK Technologies -6.41% -12.25% -7.48%

Risk and Volatility

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BK Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nokia Oyj pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BK Technologies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BK Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nokia Oyj and BK Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 7 6 0 2.46 BK Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than BK Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of BK Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of BK Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include LMR equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

