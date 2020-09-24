BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.32. BlackBerry shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 235,412 shares traded.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackBerry by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,042,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

