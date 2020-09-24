BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Up 6.8%

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$6.87. Approximately 1,318,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,148,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$299.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.1721865 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

