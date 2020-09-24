BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,125.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $18,125.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021434 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004356 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,206,907 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

