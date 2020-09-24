BLOCKv Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $53,504.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.33 or 0.04514136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

