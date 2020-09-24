Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Blue Star Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

