BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading 1.5% Higher

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.82). 1,070,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,198,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of $498.80 million and a P/E ratio of -22.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.14%.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

