BOCOM International Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Buy

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by BOCOM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JKS. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

