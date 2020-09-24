BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.59. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

