Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $557,160.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total transaction of $8,266,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $12.58 on Thursday, reaching $883.05. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,658. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $935.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $848.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $12,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $677.64.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

