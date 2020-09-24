Bounty0x Reaches Market Cap of $136,006.68 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $136,006.68 and approximately $197.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

