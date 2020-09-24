BQT (BQTX) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, BQT has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $818,308.03 and approximately $4,620.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.56 or 0.04506097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.