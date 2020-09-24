Brokerages Anticipate 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. 1st Source posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $28.84 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

