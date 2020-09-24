Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). AC Immune posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426,542 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIU stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.63. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

