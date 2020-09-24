Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 522,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,019.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,759 shares of company stock worth $27,984,371 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,707 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

