Brokerages Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.35). Verso reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verso by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verso by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

