Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $4.14. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $3.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.16 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $17.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,779,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,267,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,434,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 765,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,508. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $185.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

