Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the highest is $9.04 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $36.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.53 billion to $37.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.63 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

American Express stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

