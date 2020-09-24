Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$1.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share of ($1.90) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.