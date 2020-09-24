Brokerages Expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

