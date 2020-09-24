Brokerages Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Post $4.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. W W Grainger posted earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $15.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.21.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.48. 176,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $371.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.