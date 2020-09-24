Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.13

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

