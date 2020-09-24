Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,006.81

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,006.81 and traded as high as $2,500.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,481.00, with a volume of 736,806 shares.

BNZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.81.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 12631.7304382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.