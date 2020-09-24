Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 13.2%

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR)’s stock price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 193,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 343,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

