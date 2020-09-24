Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDPYF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capreit from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capreit from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748. Capreit has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.94.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

