CargoX Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $4,168.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00228925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00083818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01473893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00199908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000668 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.