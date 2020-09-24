CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.02 and last traded at $97.03, with a volume of 54942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

