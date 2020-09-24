Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $6.00. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 233,386 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.