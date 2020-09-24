Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,029,614.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,497. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

