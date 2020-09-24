CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $715,341.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

