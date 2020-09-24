Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.64. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $618.85 million, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.