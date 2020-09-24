Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $82.31 million and $2.16 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.33 or 0.04514136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,177,907,276 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars.

