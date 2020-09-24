Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of LNG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 590.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,056 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 41,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 88,163 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

