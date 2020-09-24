Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.41.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $45.98.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.