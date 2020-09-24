China Travel International Investment Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Trading Down 20%

Shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

