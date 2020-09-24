ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. ChinaCache International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 282,024 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

ChinaCache International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCIH)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChinaCache International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChinaCache International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.