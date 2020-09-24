Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

