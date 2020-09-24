Civic Reaches Market Cap of $17.26 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Civic has a market cap of $17.26 million and $769,845.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, COSS, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Poloniex, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, ABCC and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

