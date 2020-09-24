Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLNC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 1,179,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 264,782 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

