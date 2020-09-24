Color Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,878.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $9,878.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,657.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.02034892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00678317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012728 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

