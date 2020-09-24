Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $9,878.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

