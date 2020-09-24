Comparing Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) and The Competition

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) is one of 702 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Can-Fite BioPharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -781.44% -246.30% -128.19% Can-Fite BioPharma Competitors -3,753.67% -190.15% -31.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Can-Fite BioPharma Competitors 7215 19668 37542 1505 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.58%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $2.03 million -$9.59 million -0.52 Can-Fite BioPharma Competitors $1.95 billion $238.24 million -1.50

Can-Fite BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Can-Fite BioPharma. Can-Fite BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma’s peers have a beta of 0.41, meaning that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma peers beat Can-Fite BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 (Namodenoson) that is completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.