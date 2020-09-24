Comparing Chase (NYSE:CCF) & Energy Focus (NYSE:EFOI)

Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Chase alerts:

Chase has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Focus has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Chase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chase and Energy Focus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Focus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Focus has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.88%. Given Energy Focus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Chase.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chase and Energy Focus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $281.35 million 3.21 $32.71 million N/A N/A Energy Focus $12.70 million 1.74 -$7.37 million ($3.00) -2.27

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Focus.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00% Energy Focus -52.60% -91.13% -30.14%

Summary

Chase beats Energy Focus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.